Corangamite Shire Council suspends Road Management Plan, launches inspection after floods

By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 2 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:10am
Corangamite Shire Council has suspended its Road Management Plan after floods inundated dozens of roads. Doing so will give staff the opportunity to re-direct contractors where they're needed most.

All time frames for roadworks have been suspended in one south-west shire as its council counts the cost of recent floods.

