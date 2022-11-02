All time frames for roadworks have been suspended in one south-west shire as its council counts the cost of recent floods.
Corangamite Shire Council has launched a month-long inspection of its entire road network after pavement, shoulders, culverts, bridges and drains were left inundated by heavy rainfall from October 12-14.
At least thirty-eight roads were flooded, including twelve which were closed.
Councillors unanimously voted to declare the event a natural disaster in accordance with the National Disaster Relief and Recovery protocols and suspend the Corangamite Road Management Plan at its recently monthly meeting.
Doing so would allow staff to re-prioritse works and re-direct contractors where needed.
Director works and services Brooke Love said some roads remained submerged and the extent of damage would not be known until water subsided.
"We have a number of roads that require urgent repairs following the flood event," she said.
"These roads will be inspected and hopefully signed off by the Department on November 3. We should be able to then get onto these works.
"Our entire road network including bridges will be inspected as part of this disaster. This could take up to four weeks to complete due to access to roads and bridges.
"We ask the community for patience as we go through the strict process required by the funding arrangements. Following previous disasters we know this will ensure we can get the best results for community."
She said the council would seek funding relief.
"There's a bit of a process," she said.
"We have to carry out an engineering assessment then estimate costs and apply to the government for disaster funding.
"Disaster Relief Funding Arrangements is a cost sharing arrangement between the commonwealth and state governments to support certain relief and recovery efforts following an eligible disaster.
"The event has been declared an eligible disaster so council can seek funding to repair the roads and other damaged essential public assets.
"...The funding requirements also stipulate who must complete this work and when. So we will be working with our local contractors around availability and scope of works.
"Like in 2011 and 2016, this is a significant project and needs to be done properly rather than a quick-fix. Council understands that everyone's road will be their priority.
"...We'll do the most urgent works as soon as possible but can't fix everything straight away. We ask residents to be patient."
