A $1.25 million injection will fast-track more land for housing, replace bridges at risk of collapse and bring legacy projects a step closer in a major boon to one south-west shire.
Five projects across Corangamite Shire Council have received funding from the Victorian Government's Regional Infrastructure and Investment Fast Track funds.
They include:
Camperdown-Timboon Rail Trail Committee chair Pat Robertson said she was thrilled the rotting timber bypasses - built by volunteers some 25 years ago - would be upgraded.
"It's for desperately-needed funding to replace bridges on the rail trail," she said.
"We've replaced two of them and the funding will be enough for two more, which leaves just one remaining.
"It's fantastic and hopefully we'll be able to get that all underway soon."
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said she was pleased to make the announcement.
"Investments into projects like these demonstrates how we are supporting the projects that matter locally while driving a much-needed economic boost," she said.
"I'm really pleased to announce support for projects like these to help our towns and regions reach their full potential with more jobs and exciting projects.
"Our investments mean more jobs in rural and regional communities and that means more people can enjoy the unique lifestyle our beautiful region offers."
Meanwhile, a near-million-dollar investment into Portland will help transform the city's future development.
Glenelg Shire Council will receive $900,000 for their Traditional Owner and night-time activation of the Portland Foreshore project.
That would see the installation of lighting along the 1.3 kilometre pedestrian pathway and the construction of a dance and ceremonial space.
The council will receive an additional $40,000 for a feasibility study to inform the design of a Café & Indigenous Art Retail Centre in Portland.
The announcements come after the organisation recently received $50,000 for the installation of public seating, shelters, landscaping and upgrade of barbeques in communal activity spaces along the Portland Foreshore and main retail precinct.
