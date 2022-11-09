New classrooms, toilets and an outdoor education space could be added to a school in Noorat if a $1.5 million proposal is approved.
A planning permit application for Mercy Regional College's O'Keeffe Junior Campus has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
Principal Sharon Gillett said the stage two blueprint was part of a 10-year master plan to upgrade both campuses.
"It's exciting," she said.
"It's not just the leadership team saying this is what we need - it's a huge, collaborative process that started with developing an educational rationale involving everybody in the community.
"I'll be very happy when we break the ground and start. It just looks amazing."
She said the vision remained strong, despite project delays.
"Stage one is meant to be currently proceeding but building delays which are everywhere at the moment have held us up," Ms Gillett said.
"Stage one is the refurbishment of our toilets and reception area, then stage two is a refurbishment of some of our portable classrooms to update our arts facilities as well as create some covered outdoor learning spaces.
"The first stage is supposed to be nearly finished and they haven't started yet. I can't see it happening until 2024 at the earliest."
IN OTHER NEWS
She said the proposal would help staff to deliver the best educational experience possible.
"It's about innovative pedagogy and meeting the educational needs of our young people," Ms Gillett said.
"To enable our teachers to deliver the amazing educational experience they plan for our young people they need contemporary working space.
"The main part of our year 9-12 campus plans is the expansion of our arts technology and vet facilities.
"It's very important. Our college is a huge believer in holistic learning and education so that includes learning across all domains.
"If you're an art and technology person you'll know the importance of creativity and collaboration in life. It's important that our young people can do that and we have the largest VET program on-site in our region."
She said the school remained focused on delivering the project.
"Our students, staff and parents were involved in the dreaming - we'll dream big and then we'll work out what we can do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.