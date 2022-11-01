Anticipation is growing in Port Fairy as the town gears up for the long-awaited return of its beloved agricultural show.
After COVID-19 induced cancellations in 2020-21, the Port Fairy Show will be back bigger and better than ever at the town's showgrounds this Saturday.
It will pick up where a long and proud history left off, with the COVID-19 pandemic the first time in 167 years the show had been called off. Two world wars were not even able to achieve that.
Traditional agricultural show activities such as sheep shearing, cattle competitions, cooking, horticulture and horse jumping will take centre stage this weekend.
For the thrill seekers, an array of rides, which are unlimited with a $25 wristband, will be in operation, while for those with a sweet tooth or toy lovers, showbags will be available for purchase.
Port Fairy Show committee member Michael Watts said it was great to be back.
"During the break we have put a lot of work into the showgrounds and they are looking great and we are keen to show them off," Mr Watts said.
"Around the town there is a lot of excitement about the show coming back. The community has missed it and we think we will be able to put on a really good show."
Mr Watts said the showgrounds had held up well after recent heavy rainfall.
He said the main horse area would be in good shape. The current forecast has no rain for Port Fairy on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.