Emerging Geelong quick and talented sportsman Vincent Huf admits the unprecedented wet-weather to start the cricket season has given him an opportunity to take a breather and get his body right.
The Dunkeld and Hamilton-based youngster - who is part of the Cricket Victoria under 19 emerging players program - is hoping, like all in the Premier Cricket men's competition, that the season will get underway on Saturday after washouts have wreaked havoc across the state.
But the 18-year-old told The Standard it had in a way made him more prepared for the season ahead.
"It is frustrating, but to be honest it's probably worked out well for me in a way - I broke my thumb (playing hockey) in July and had seven weeks out and I couldn't bowl much of the pre-season so I've missed a bit," he said.
"If the season had of started when it was suppose to I would have potentially missed the first few games and then been under restrictions the first three rounds. Once cricket gets started, I've got no restrictions and I can't wait to go at it 100 per cent.
"It is good for me that I haven't missed any cricket and ready to go - it still is frustrating not being able to play but getting a few weekends in at home in between footy and cricket as well has been good. You don't get much time in between, so it's been good doing other stuff."
MORE SPORT:
The former Monivae College student made his Premier Cricket first XI debut last season for Geelong and is hoping to push his way into the top side throughout the year despite the long list of impressive quicks at the Cattery headlined by Warrnambool product Brody Couch, bowling coach Dom McGlinchey and Josh Garner.
"I know opportunities are coming this year, 'Couchy' (Brody Couch) will be gone for a few months with BBL so he'll be in and out so going forward there is opportunities for me," he said.
"I want to be playing as high as I can obviously but with the bowling stocks at Geelong, we're really strong so it puts a bit more pressure to compete for a spot. In the twos I'll look to make an impact and strive to put my name forward.
"The opportunities will come so when they do I've got to make sure I take them with both hands."
The speedster said he had been working on his action and game sense with professional coaches over the off-season.
"Being in the under 19s program, it's been with Cricket Victoria, working with Simon Mackin (former state player) and figuring out some key points to focus on so I was lucky enough to do that," he said.
"I've worked with Dom McGlinchey as well at Geelong, he's a very good bowler, but the technical stuff with Cricket Victoria has been great."
After four matches for the GWV Rebels in the NAB League this season and three senior games at Hampden league level for Hamilton Kangaroos, the talented footballer said cricket was his focus moving forward.
"I didn't get to play as much footy this year purely with cricket, having the national champs in April and it hurt the footy a little bit this year," he said.
"I've always prioritised cricket first over footy and now I'm at the stage where I'll put my focus into cricket over the next few years and see where I end up."
