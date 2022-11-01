This will be an opt-in program and it will help students understand nutrition and the value of good food.- Roma Britnell
Victorian school children would have access to free lunches if the Coalition won the state election.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the evidence-based pilot program would have a range of benefits, including cost savings for families and educating children about the importance of making healthy food choices.
"This program will deliver a healthy option for children at school because the research shows that the nutritional needs of between 13 and 33 per cent of children are not being met," Ms Britnell said.
She said parents were being forced to make tough decisions when purchasing food due to the skyrocketing cost of living.
Ms Britnell said research in other states showed a healthy lunch program helped improve energy levels and concentration, resulted in increased classroom participation and higher attendance levels.
"This will be an opt-in program and it will help students understand nutrition and the value of good food," she said. "We will be looking at countries where it is done successfully and it will start small in a trial to ensure we get it right."
State opposition leader Matthew Guy announced the $300 million pilot on Sunday.
Mr Guy said providing a healthy lunch not only improves nutrition and energy levels for students, it had documented learning and educational benefits as well.
He said there would be an initial rollout at selected state primary schools in the second half of 2023.
It is anticipated that the program could be available to all state schools by 2026.
"As a parent of three boys, I know how difficult it can be to always provide your child with the best lunch option, at the best of times," Mr Guy said.
"The Healthy Lunches program will take the stress and cost away from parents in providing nutritious food to their children at school.
"Healthy lunches is another part of our plan to reward hard-working families and can only be afforded because we are reining in Daniel Andrews' spiralling debt, and cutting waste such as the $4.7 billion West Gate tunnel blow-out."
