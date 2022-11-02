A skills gap brought about by an inability to provide the region's mechanics with training to service hybrid-electric vehicles is about to be filled.
A $290,000 state government grant will see new electric vehicle simulation equipment ferried into South West TAFE where a pilot EV training program is being developed.
When complete, it will see 36 current trainee mechanics and up to 60 existing trade technicians up-skilled to service electric vehicles coming onto the market.
South West TAFE executive manager of education John Flett said it couldn't come at a better time.
"We've been approached several times by different dealerships asking us when we can do this training, but what's been hampering us has been the fact we haven't had the equipment in the labs and we haven't had teachers with the right professional development," he said.
"Our mechanics around Warrnambool and Hamilton can come into our automotive facility here and we will have some new EV simulation equipment which will make the program a lot more interactive than what we've currently got.
"The simulators are able to test for faults and practice important things like energising and re-energising vehicles.
"Electric vehicles are very different in terms of the way they are powered compared to a conventional vehicle. A standard petrol or diesel works on a 12 volt battery and the electric vehicles are operating on 330 volts so the real danger comes when someone goes and starts working on that car - they can electrocute themselves.
"The funding also allows us to pilot the new program so we can get it right for the regional apprentices. We can get 60 existing automatic technicians trained at no cost to them and we've got around 36 apprentices at different stages who will be able to do those three units of competency that form part of this particular program.
"From now on, apprentices coming through SW TAFE will come out qualified to service electric vehicles."
The equipment is expected to arrive by term one next year, but in the meantime a scaled-down version of the units is available to current apprentices.
Automotive trainer at SW TAFE Paul Forbes thanked the city's car dealers for their support.
"The late Clinton Baulch was the initial driver of the program," he said.
"All the dealers in Warrnambool have come on board, so with their support we've been able to secure the funds.
"The interactive training equipment means going forward we can provide training in electric vehicle safety procedures like disconnecting and connecting high-voltage batteries."
