Britnell slams government over long wait times at hospital

Long wait times at South West Healthcare's emergency department in Warrnambool are a result of state government under funding, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
That and failing to address shortages in the health sector, Ms Britnell said.
It was revealed last week that one in 10 people presenting to the emergency department were waiting for more than three hours.
"It's a huge concern," Ms Britnell said.
"It's one of the top issues affecting our state, our electorate and our region."
Ms Britnell said the staff at South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital did a wonderful job under trying conditions.
"I think they have had massive challenges placed on them for some time from a budget sense," she said.
"I think they're doing an amazing job under extraordinary circumstances."
Ms Britnell said the Victorian health system was "chronically under funded".
"The reality is the government has not managed the health system as we hoped they would."
Ms Britnell said the south-west community needed to put pressure on the state government to deliver its promised upgrades to the hospital.
"We can't take out eye off the ball for one second - we must - as a community keep the pressure on the government to deliver the upgrades on time."
Ms Britnell, a nurse, said she was also concerned that there was a rise in the number of chronic diseases being detected in emergency departments.
A state government spokesman said continued pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, a busy flu season and record demand had seen sicker patients presenting and staying longer in hospitals. "While every effort is made to prioritise those with the most critical need, we recognise how stressful it can be when faced with longer than expected wait times," he said.
The Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment was on track for completion in 2026, he said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
