A packed spring event calendar is set to continue for the Koroit community at the weekend.
The Koroit CFA will be hosting an open day at the town's fire station in Mill Street on Sunday.
The open day will run from 10am-1pm and will include the official opening of a new undercover area at the rear of the station.
This area includes a large table built by students from Koroit and District Primary School.
This will be covered by a shade sail, which was funded by the brigade and contributions from the Koroit Lions Club and Moyne Shire Council, through its community assistance fund.
Koroit CFA captain Steven Giblin said the open day was another important foray into the community for the organisation.
It follows a display at the St Patrick's Primary School's Picnic in the Paddock on Sunday and a similar exercise planned for the Koroit Agricultural Show on November 12.
The brigade will also host a CFA Merri Group gathering on November 20.
"We are really keen to keep reaching out to the community," Mr Giblin said.
"The CFA is here for the community and we want to build those partnerships to ensure we are all on the same page, that everyone is working together."
As public events emerge from the shadows of COVID-19, Koroit is like many small communities, with its residents taking the opportunity to gather together again.
The Koroit Lions Club Art Show was held on the weekend and was hailed a huge success.
The CFA open day this Sunday will be one of three free events happening in the town.
The Koroit Community Produce and Plant Swap will be held at the Koroit Theatre from 10-11am.
A special feature of this monthly event will be a one-off Dahlia tuber swap.
The Koroit Theatre committee will then be holding its own open day from 2-4pm. This will include tea and coffee and slices.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.