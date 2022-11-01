The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Lyndoch Living appoints three new board members at AGM

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 1 2022 - 3:00am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyndoch Living acting chief executive officer Ted Rayment.

Lyndoch Living has appointed three new members to its board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.