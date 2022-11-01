Lyndoch Living has appointed three new members to its board.
Louise Cameron, Edward Rennick and Peter O'Brien will join Susan Cassidy, Kerry Nelson, Kane Grant, Lorraine Mielnik, Ron Page and Andrew Paton on the new board.
Acting chief executive officer Ted Rayment welcomed the new members at the facility's annual general meeting on Monday.
"We are pleased to welcome these new appointments to the organisation. We have made great progress towards improving our healthcare standards across our home and these members will be able to support us as we continue this journey," Mr Rayment said.
"Our focus has always been on providing quality care to our residents and supporting our staff.
"To achieve this, we know that we must continuously evolve to meet the changing needs of the community.
"Louise, Edward and Peter's management skills and healthcare and education experience will support us in this vital work."
Previous director Professor Robert Wallis announced his resignation earlier this year and stepped down after the meeting. "We thank Professor Wallis for his service to Lyndoch Living over the past three years as a member of our board," Mr Rayment said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
