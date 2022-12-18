The Standard
Warrnambool man accused of 'love-bombing' woman days after jail release

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:18pm, first published 10:00am
Perpetrator back in jail after 'love-bombing' woman days after release

A Warrnambool man who refused to let go of a relationship with a former partner has been jailed for eight months.

