Man jailed after 'love-bombing' woman days after release

Warrnambool man accused of 'love-bombing' woman days after jail release

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 16 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 1:30pm
UPDATED, December 16: A Warrnambool man who refused to let go of a relationship with a former partner has been jailed for eight months.

