Georgia Martin says the chance to play under A grade coach Elisha Sobey was the biggest motivator behind a move to Merrivale.
Martin joins the Tigers ahead of the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season after four years at rival Allansford.
The 28-year-old said she wanted to learn from Sobey, who has more than 250 Hampden league games, two open best and fairests and multiple Hampden and Warrnambool and District league premierships to her name, while she still had the chance.
"I wanted to take my opportunity to play under (Elisha) and learn from her," Martin said. "The last couple years I've hated trying to play against her, she's hard work. You need all your fitness and concentration. It will be good to learn a few of her tricks."
Martin said she hoped to become a more dominant presence across the court under Sobey's guidance, which extends to a third season in charge of the Tigers next year.
"(Elisha) through the mid court, it's borderline impossible to stop her," Martin said. "I would love to learn off her, the way she thinks about the game, the way she attacks different positions and her game tactics.
"The more I can learn about the way she plays I can develop it into my game and hopefully increase my capacity as a player in different positions."
I would love to learn off her, the way she thinks about the game, the way she attacks different positions and her game tactics.- Georgia Martin
The versatile player, who has previously held positions in all thirds of the court, said she hoped to assist the reigning grand finalist's premiership pursuit by taking on any role the team needed of her.
"I love playing defence, I feel really comfortable there," she said. "Anywhere I can run really. "(But) the aim of the game is to win premierships and win games, so if I have to play in a position that is different for the benefit of the team, it doesn't bother me."
Martin, who holds future aspirations to coach at the A grade level, said she would also soak up how Sobey operated as a coach.
"I don't feel like at the moment I have enough experience (to coach), I haven't played finals for a long time," she said. "I'd love to have a bit more experience and games behind me before I can start coaching other people and felling like I can do an honest enough job of it."
Martin said she loved her time at Allansford, with the decision to leave a tough one. She said she could see herself return in the future.
The nurse took out the Cats' A grade best and fairest this season after finishing top 10 in the league vote. She also held vice captaincy duties after skippering the side in 2021.
MORE SPORT:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.