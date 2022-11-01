VCAL students at Merri River School have been inspired to host an R U OK? Day after watching a documentary on the cause.
R U OK? is an Australian non-profit suicide prevention organisation, founded by advertiser Gavin Larkin in 2009, after the suicide of his father, Barry, in 1995.
They school community was splashed out with yellow to add some brightness to their day on Tuesday.
They stepped away from learning for the day for a Lions Club barbecue, face painting, games and live music, teacher versus students sports, a visit from Warrnambool Wildlife Encounters, to watch films and colour in.
Merri River School captain Ethan Kane said they held the event for people to better understand it was OK to no be OK.
VCAL student Tyler Caruana said it was also about having people around you.
"That can support you and get you through something and to help you guide your life and get you back on track," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
