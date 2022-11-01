The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Merri River School hosted an array of activities for R U OK? Day

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merri River School student Ally dressed in all yellow for the school's R U OK? Day event on Tuesday. Picture by Chris Doheny

VCAL students at Merri River School have been inspired to host an R U OK? Day after watching a documentary on the cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.