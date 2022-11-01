Lyndoch Living has posted a loss of $2.87 million for the 2021-22 financial year, it was revealed at the aged care facility annual general meeting on Monday.
Despite the loss, the facility has a strong equity net position of $35.41 million.
In the facility's annual report, it was revealed 67 per cent of aged care homes recorded a loss for the financial year due to the significant expenditure on managing COVID-19 outbreaks.
Occupancy at Lyndoch Living reduced and is expected to have a negative impact on the facility's profitability in 2023, it was revealed.
"Occupancy has reduced post year end due to COVID-19 and several outbreaks, industry staff shortages, adverse publicity and reputational damage and the inability to meet Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission standards," the report states.
Lyndoch Living chair Susan Cassidy acknowledged the aged care facility's hard-working staff. "We know these have been challenging times for Lyndoch Living, headlined by significant workforce shortages and other challenges caused by the pandemic," Ms Cassidy said. "This will remain an ever-present issue for Lyndoch Living and we are doing what we can to work through these challenges, alongside most of our industry."
In the report it was acknowledged the aged care facility had faced some hurdles in the financial year.
"This environment is no excuse for substandard care, but it does demonstrate that Lyndoch Living's challenges are not ours alone," it states.
"The board is committed to overcoming these issues, maximising performance and delivering high-quality care and services to clients and residents."
Ms Cassidy and acting chief executive Ted Rayment acknowledged in the report there had been major challenges.
"2021-2022 has probably been our most challenging year of all," they said.
"However, the way our team members, residents and families have managed the additional improvement requirements and existing industry workforce challenges has been truly remarkable. We have not got everything right, and there is much work to be done to get us to where we want to be, but it marks the way forward and we acknowledge this is a challenging and unique point in our history."
The facility's community care team delivered 26,000 meals to homes in the south-west throughout the year to support people living in their homes.
Staff at the South West Respiratory Clinic provided 11,180 assessments and screenings. "In the absence of rapid antigen tests being readily available to the public, at the time, the clinic was a great opportunity to play an important role in ensuring the safety of our community and supporting our primary care colleagues," the report states. Lyndoch also signed an agreement with Deakin University's School of Medicine to offer work experience to students.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
