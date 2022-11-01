The Standard
Lyndoch Living has posted a loss of $2.87 million for the 2021-22 financial year

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 1 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:00am
Lyndoch Living posted a $2.87 million operation loss for the 2021-22 financial year. Picture by Sean McKenna

Lyndoch Living has posted a loss of $2.87 million for the 2021-22 financial year, it was revealed at the aged care facility annual general meeting on Monday.

