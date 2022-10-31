Organisers of the Warrnambool Dog Training School's agility and jumping event were delighted the weather held off until it was completed.
Trial secretary Gordon Baldwin said there were 90 competitors in the event on the weekend, which drew participants from all over the state.
"We had showers on the Saturday but all through Sunday - when we were competing - we had sunshine and blue skies - it was a perfect day."
Mr Baldwin said entry numbers were slightly down on previous years.
He said he believed the weather forecast and the high cost of petrol may have been a factor in the slight decline.
"We had people come from Adelaide, Mount Gambier and Portland as well as Melbourne and surrounds," he said.
"It was a huge success - everyone went away happy."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.