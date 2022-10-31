The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Weather gods smile on Warrnambool Dog Training School's agility and jumping event

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 31 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robyn Masterson's dog Bella compete in the masters division. Picture by Sean McKenna

Organisers of the Warrnambool Dog Training School's agility and jumping event were delighted the weather held off until it was completed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.