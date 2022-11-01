The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool man accused of threatening to kill hospitality staff

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 2 2022 - 2:18am, first published November 1 2022 - 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused man told police he would continue to harass woman to drop threat charges

A Warrnambool man banned from a hospitality business after allegedly threatening to kill a staff member told police he'd keep attending her work to get her to drop the charges, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.