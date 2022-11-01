Accused man told police he would continue to harass woman to drop threat charges

A Warrnambool man banned from a hospitality business after allegedly threatening to kill a staff member told police he'd keep attending her work to get her to drop the charges, a court has heard.
Shang Wu, 31, is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, making a threat to kill and breaching an intervention order. He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday via video-link.
During a bail application, Warrnambool police Senior Constable Reg Evans told the court the man and the complainant were not known to each other when Mr Wu attended a hospitality business in Warrnambool's Kepler Street on July 22.
He alleged the man told the owner if she didn't "shut up" her staff he would "kill them all".
Senior Constable Evans said the alleged threat came just days after the man was seen peering into windows of the shop, intimidating staff.
He said the man was rambling about an "operation", was racist towards staff and urged them to come outside.
Senior Constable Evans said the accused man returned in mid August, made similar racist comments and police were contacted.
The man was arrested, charged with making the threat to kill and an intervention order was issued, prohibiting him from remaining within 100 metres of the shop.
But Mr Wu allegedly re-attended twice in a matter of days, the court heard.
On one occasion a staff member reminded the accused man of the intervention order and then walked him to the Warrnambool police station.
Mr Wu was later arrested in Henna Street and subsequently charged and remanded in custody.
Senior Constable Evans said the man allegedly told police he would continue to attend the victim's work place to persuade her to withdraw her statement.
He said the complainant was concerned and "very uneasy" about the accused man being released on bail.
He said police feared the accused man would continue to re-attend the business, intimidating staff and breaching the intervention order.
Gorjan Nikolovski, representing Mr Wu, said the man suffered from ill mental health and was not medicated at the time of the alleged offending.
Mr Wu told the court he was sorry for his offending and he must be responsible for his actions.
He was granted bail with strict conditions, including he not attend the business and comply with mental health treatment.
Magistrate John Lesser said reasons for bail included the man's lack of criminal history and the likelihood of a delay in the case due to backlog at the magistrates court.
