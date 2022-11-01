The Standard

Warrnambool and District Cricket abandons weekend double-header, discusses post-Christmas fixture

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:07am, first published 1:30am
Double-header abandoned as association floats fixture options

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has abandoned the weekend's matches, citing unrelenting rain and is considering alternative fixture options post-Christmas.

