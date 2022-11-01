Double-header abandoned as association floats fixture options

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has abandoned the weekend's matches, citing unrelenting rain and is considering alternative fixture options post-Christmas.
In division one, two one-day rounds were scheduled for the weekend, meaning six of the first seven games have been abandoned this season.
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod said - following a presidents' meeting on Monday night - the grounds were in no condition to be played on this weekend.
"It was pretty much their (the clubs') call because we asked about the grounds that are available and there just wasn't enough grounds - the hard wickets that is - available to play," he said.
"If we got on them we'd damage them anyway."
McLeod said the association could change the format after Christmas from a two-day competition to a one-day competition and a survey would be sent out to clubs regarding discussions that took place on Monday.
The new format would be a 50-over competition with red balls and whites to be worn and would ensure every team was able to play each other once.
"We're seeking all the clubs to comment on it before we make a final decision," McLeod said.
The sole two-day match scheduled before Christmas (December 3 and 10) will now be played as two 45-over one-day games. The matches will act as catch-up games for two games of cricket washed out in November.
The one-day final (December 11) has been scrapped and the Twenty20 competition will be played on December 17, with some games before on Thursday nights. The semi-finals and grand finals will be played in the week following the new year.
McLeod said it's "certainly the plan" for cricket to return on November 12.
He expects turf grounds to not be available for "at least three weeks".
"We're all keen to play cricket it's just a matter of when things allow us to. We've got to have enough grounds to play on."
All junior matches for this week have also been called off.
