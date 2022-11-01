Weather records have been broken in the south-west with Warrnambool experiencing its wettest October.
Warrnambool was drenched with 160.6mm of rain during October - the highest since the Bureau of Meteorology started recording weather at the airport 24 years ago.
Moyne Shire Council mayor Ian Smith said he had been on his Pura Pura farm north of Darlington for about 50 years and it was the wettest he could remember.
"It's the wettest spring I've ever seen on my time farming," Cr Smith said.
"Just an extraordinary spring. It's the wettest I've ever seen in October.
"It has been continual rain for the last three weeks."
He said the season had been looking good but they were now trying to count the cost of damaged crops.
"This could go on for another week so it's very hard to assess what damage has been. We can't get out around the paddocks." he said.
"It's an incredibly wet year. There's no let up the moment."
Official data for October from the weather bureau was still being collated with rainfall and temperatures before 1998 recorded at the Warrnambool post office.
The record-breaking rains were also far higher than last year's 115mm, and more than double the average October rainfall of 67.2mm.
It was also higher than October 2020 when the flooded Merri River inundated homes and closed bridges and roads after 137.2mm fell across the month.
The driest October was in 2015 when just 23.2mm fell.
October was also the fourth wettest month on record - the other three being recorded at the height of winter in August of 2001, 2010 and 2013.
The wettest month over the past 24 years was in August 2001 when 204.4mm fell.
Warrnambool's 160.6mm was also higher than any major centre across the region.
Hamilton, which was hit by flash flooding in October, recorded 136mm for the whole month while Mortlake recorded 146mm.
Port Fairy recorded 114mm and Portland 101mm.
October 22 was the wettest day for Warrnambool when 40.2mm of rain was recorded.
Cr Smith's property backs on to the swollen Mount Emu Creek and he said the rains had damaged a lot of crops on farms throughout the district.
He said they were not getting the spring growth they would normally get during the peak growing season of October and November.
But Cr Smith said he needed to keep things in perspective. "It's nothing like the damage that has been done up north," he said.
Despite the high rainfall, the region got lucky and was able to escape the worst of the flooding because the mouths of both the Merri and Hopkins river were open.
Warrnambool SES controller Andrew Miles said Panmure and Allansford were the worst affected but it could have been worse with both the Merri and Hopkins river mouths staying open during the downpours.
"The mouths being open was a godsend down here," he said
"The water's been able to get away. We didn't have king tides like we did last time."
Mr Miles said the floodwaters had receded at Panmure and Allansford but the rivers were still high.
"We're still concerned but we're prepared if we need to," he said.
On Monday, a Warrnambool SES member was sent to Echuca to assist with the flooding as part of a south-west task force.
"We've been pretty busy doing our own thing. This the first time we've been able to send people up there," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
