Hampden league export Jamaine Jones has been elevated to the West Coast Eagles' senior list in 2023, with the dashing defender rewarded after a career-best season at the elite level.
The former Portland and Heywood product was snared by the Eagles as a supplementary list selection in 2020, initially playing as a small forward before he was deployed to the back line as a running defender this season to great success after a string of injuries at the club.
Jones, who won a premiership with Heywood in 2015 - two years before being initially drafted in 2017 - only recently signed a new deal tying him to the club until at least the end of season 2023.
Finishing ninth in the club best and fairest with 84 votes, the former Geelong player averaged 15 disposals from his 18 matches in season 2022, impressing with his dash and elite kicking skills.
His most eye-catching effort came in a round 21 loss to Adelaide, where the left-footer amassed 24 possession and six tackles.
He has now played 42 AFL matches, which includes seven with the Cats.
Eagles football manager Gavin Bell told the club's website it was a great reward for effort for the much-respected 24-year-old.
"It is great to be able to reward Jamaine for his strong season," he said.
"He has been a vibrant part of our group since arriving in 2020 and his adaptability was on show throughout last season."
