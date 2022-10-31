The Standard

Hampden league export Jamaine Jones elevated to West Coast Eagles' senior list in 2023

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated October 31 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:30pm
Jamaine Jones has been elevated to the club's senior list in season 2023. Picture by Getty Images

Hampden league export Jamaine Jones has been elevated to the West Coast Eagles' senior list in 2023, with the dashing defender rewarded after a career-best season at the elite level.

