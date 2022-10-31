ATTENDEES at the Heather Holcombe Memorial Melbourne Cup luncheon were dressed to the nines while raising money for the Port Fairy Hospital.
The 21st annual auction was held on Tuesday to go towards the hospital's palliative care unit.
Moyne Health Services general manager of care services Ingrid Wynd said the money would go towards the service, equipment and education.
A room in the palliative unit was named after Heather, who died from cancer in 2000.
"We're doing a refurbishment of our palliative care room and more education for our nursing staff," Ms Wynd said.
"Over the years the luncheon has given Moyne Health services a significant amount which is a huge generosity from the community.
"A huge thank you to Julie Holcombe and heather's family for the lengths they go to for the significant contribution.
"My health service is eternally grateful."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
