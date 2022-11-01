Liam, we're two days into the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival and undoubtedly you've been very busy in your job as Senior Manager Flemington Racecourse. In everyday terms what does the job mean that you hold at the Victoria Racing Club?
There's been plenty happening. The rain in the lead-up to the carnival has really impacted on us.
We've got Derby Day and Melbourne Cup Day behind us for another year and we've got Oaks Day on Thursday, and Saturday there is Champions Day.
In everyday terms I oversee a staff of 35 - that includes 25 track staff and 10 track work supervisors.
I'm extremely lucky to have such great staff - many are long-term workers at the VRC. We have 600 horses work at Flemington, six days a week from 4am to 9am.
Jump outs are run every Friday alternating between both grass tracks and on the course proper bi-monthly. Grass gallops are available every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for horses engaged in metropolitan races. There's 10 training tracks plus a swimming pool to oversee. On top of that we've got to have the main track ready for the carnival.
Would it be fair to say that you're on a hiding to nothing over the carnival as everyone is now an expert on how a track should race?
Yes. There's plenty of so-called experts out there on social media. They all want to give their opinions about running rails, track bias and everything else but that is one of the challenges of the job. It's very demanding but it also has its rewards and I love the job.
The majority of punters have speed maps and when things don't go how they think they should go they want to blame the track. The so-called experts don't want to admit they got it wrong.
I was very lucky to have worked under Mick Goodie as his assistant for more than four years at Flemington before I took over the job. I had a fair idea of the pressure that is involved.
I have to wear a few different hats. One of the hats I have to wear is that I'm the point of call for all media outlets over the carnival and believe me, with it being such a huge carnival on the world stage there's heaps of media scrutiny. I consider the job a bit like being a football umpire - you just can't win all the time. There's lot of things out of our control.
We keep a close watch on weather forecasts but they don't always get them right.
The wind plays a big part because it can dry the track out so much. We had a very wet lead-in to the carnival which means we haven't put much irrigation on the track, only when required.
I learnt a lot from Mick Goodie, he was very good to me. Mick is now retired up at Hervey Bay.
The funny thing is I would never of thought when I was 15 years old working one day a week at the Warrnambool racecourse that I would be in the position I'm in today as the Senior Manager Flemington Racecourse.
Liam, you got your start in the industry as a groundsman at the Warrnambool Racing Club. I suppose that seems a long time ago now?
It does seem a long time ago. I completed my apprenticeship at the Warrnambool racecourse in 2007 before being promoted to leading hand there. The following year I was promoted to assistant racecourse manager at Warrnambool while completing my Diploma of Sports Turf Management which I achieved in 2010.
My first managerial role came out in January 2010. I took over as the racecourse manager at Warrnambool from John Green. I'm grateful to the Warrnambool Racing Club for the support they gave me at the start of my career and to the VRC.
I accepted the assistant racecourse job under Mick at Flemington in October 2013. The VRC funded a study tour to the UK for me where I spent time with track managers at Royal Ascot, York and Newmarket. That was an amazing experience and in later years I've done study tours seeing racecourses in Hong Kong, China and Singapore.
I've found in my working life you can learn something new every day. I work closely with the other Melbourne metropolitan track managers in Jason Kerr, Martin Synan and Tim Bailey.
They are a great group of people who are always there to help and I'm lucky to work with wonderful staff at Flemington.
An interesting part of Flemington racecourse relates to its roses. What can you tell me about them?
The gardeners at the course do an amazing job. Flemington is the largest rose garden in the Southern Hemisphere with 16,500 roses. The roses are ready to prune this week but recent heavy rain has made the gardeners work very difficult.
Liam, you came back with Tim Bailey to check recently on the major track renovation at Warrnambool. How do you think it's looking?
It's coming along really well. Brent O'Rourke and his team are doing a great job. The track was tired. It needed a good break and should be in top order for its Jericho Cup meeting in late November.
Let's talk about your cricket exploits. I note with interest you're a premiership cricket player with Purnim. Where did your cricket career begin?
The premiership win with Purnim back in 2004-2005 was due to the efforts of Chris Smith and Wayne Bellman. They got the runs needed for us to win.
I started playing cricket with the junior sides at Dennington. A few of my school mates were going out to Purnim to play cricket so I joined them. I ended up playing cricket with Purnim for 11 years.
