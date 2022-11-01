The Standard

Liam O'Keeffe on Melbourne Cup Carnival week as Senior Manager Flemington Racecourse

By Tim Auld
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam O'Keeffe started his career as a groundsman at the Warrnambool Racing Club.

Liam, we're two days into the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival and undoubtedly you've been very busy in your job as Senior Manager Flemington Racecourse. In everyday terms what does the job mean that you hold at the Victoria Racing Club?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.