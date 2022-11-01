A former Warrnambool man's culinary skills have been recognised at a prestigious national competition making it to the Chef of the Year grand final.
Dylan Williams is a junior sous chef at MOKE in Flinders on the Mornington Peninsula.
He competed against 31 other Chef of the Year contestants to be named one of four grand finalists.
Dylan, 26, said it was surreal to hear he'd progressed from the heats to the semi-final and he was emotional upon realising he'd made the grand final.
The judges said they were looking for the best all-round professional chef while taking into account entrants' professionalism in the kitchen as well as the final dishes.
Head judge John McFadden said the benchmark for Chef of the Year had been raised to an extremely high level after this year's competition. It was held in Sydney on October 23 to 25 and won by Tasmania's Konstantin Putkin.
"It is amazing to see the calibre of chefs entering this competition and the prestige attached to being selected," Mr McFadden said.
"They each had to cook two dishes from a mystery box of ingredients in one hour, in front of a panel of expert judges and a huge crowd of cheering onlookers. This was a real pressure test.
"The mystery box was very challenging, and all four chefs performed phenomenally well."
The judges were full of praise for Dylan's efforts.
"Dylan was impressive throughout the heats and semi and deserved his place in the final," the judges said. "His execution and precision throughout the competition was a delight to watch. We hope to see him back."
Dylan said it was a great experience and the positive feedback from industry professionals gave him more confidence and belief in his skills and future potential.
He entered the 2021 competition and didn't progress past the heats, but his kitchen training and preparation after work paid off this year.
"I thought I was the underdog going in and as soon as they read my name out after the first heat I thought 'I can ground myself and work on it. I know I can do it and go from there'. It's definitely a surreal feeling when they read your name out and you go through to the next round."
He said he was "kind of emotional" to get to the grand final.
"Through my career I haven't established myself or worked at all the nice places that all the people in these competitions do," Dylan said. "I worked at pubs and little places like that. From going to that to where I am now with (MOKE head chef) Michael Cole it's very emotional. It's hard for someone to 'say you've done well' and when it happens, it's a lot."
Dylan grew up in Warrnambool and did his apprenticeship at Bojangles Restaurant in Liebig Street before moving to Gippsland working at Grand Ridge Brewery for two years and other venues in the region. He then worked at restaurant Montalto at a Red Hill winery before moving to MOKE over a year ago.
Cole has mentored Dylan and encouraged him to enter Chef of the Year. "I love it," Dylan said. "We're only a 40 or 50 seater but with the knowledge I'm getting and the exposure that's arising for me is awesome."
