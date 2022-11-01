AFTER wowing Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) audiences earlier this year, locally-produced documentary Volcano Man is back on the big screen to support men's health charity Movember.
The documentary, a father and son's story of love, loss and healing, is screening in Palace Cinemas in major cities across Australia from this week.
The Palace group is donating $5 from every Volcano Man ticket sold to Movember to help raise awareness for men's mental health.
IN OTHER NEWS
Starting in Brisbane, the movie will then screen in Palace cinemas at Byron Bay, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.
Volcano Man placed third in this year's MIFF Audience Award and screened to a sell-out Warrnambool audience.
It is scheduled to return to the south-west on January 7 at Port Fairy's Reardon Theatre.
The feature debut from director James Crawley documents his personal relationship with his father, Tower Hill photographer Richard Crawley, and the emotional rollercoaster of their shared grief after the loss of their wife and mother Carol.
Both Richard and James and the film's co-writer and producer Tim Russell will attend Q&A sessions hosted by Movember ambassadors at the Palace screenings across the country over the next 10 days.
Movember director of mental health training Zac Seidler told Cinema Australia website that movies like Volcano Man helped "open up important dialogues about men's mental health".
Crawley senior said he was excited to be sharing the documentary with audiences Australia-wide.
The filmmakers are optimistic it will be picked up by television, streaming services and potentially overseas film festivals.
