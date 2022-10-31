A century after a bi-plane piloted by Framlingham-born World War I flying ace Paul McGinness made the first Qantas airmail delivery to outback Queensland, another Framlingham McGinness is set to retrace the historic flight that helped launch the iconic airline.
David McGinness, who grew up just down the road and attended the same Framlingham school as his relative generations earlier, will join a commemorative Qantas flight on Wednesday marking the centenary of the inaugural Charleville to Cloncurry service.
Along with Paul McGinness' granddaughter Leah Hanson, David will represent the aviation pioneer who co-founded the 'flying kangaroo' in 1920 with his war mate Hudson Fysh and investor Fergus McMaster.
The government mail contract secured by McGinness two years later paved the way for a regular outback passenger and postal service, heralding a new era in travel and communications and launching a global aviation success story.
Qantas now carries 100,000 passengers and 1000 tonnes of freight each day across Australia and the world.
David, a keen aviation buff and military historian who has long been inspired by his ancestor, said he was honoured to take part in the commemorative flight.
"It's hard to describe the feeling," the south-west resident said. "To be invited to join the other descendants on board is an absolute honour.
"Qantas had been going for a while, but it was getting the government mail contract that really made them.
"Recreating that mail run 100 years later is quite a poignant thing for Qantas and Australian aviation history," he said.
In a symbolic tribute to McGinness, a cousin of his great-grandfather, David will carry with him his ancestor's war service identity discs.
He will join a 76-strong passenger list of Qantas founders' descendants and guests with a connection to the early Queensland airmail services on the charter flight for celebrations with the communities that played a key role in the airline's launch.
Leaving Brisbane on Wednesday morning for Charleville where the inaugural mail run began 100 years ago on November 2 with Paul McGinness at the controls, the commemorative trip will stop overnight at Longreach, resuming on Thursday for Cloncurry with a low level 'wing wave' over Winton enroute.
When McGinness took off in his Armstrong Whitworth FK-8 bi-plane from Charleville before dawn back in 1922, he carried a mail bag of 106 letters, for company, his engineer Arthur Baird and Post Office inspector a Mr Williams.
At a brief landing at Blackall, Williams made way for co-founder Fergus McMaster, the plane touching down some 500 kilometres and four-and-a-half hours later at Longreach where welcoming crowds witnessed the official mail bag handover to the local postmaster.
The second leg from Longreach to Cloncurry resumed the following day with Fysh at the controls and first official passenger, 85-year-old Alexander Kennedy later declaring flight as "the way to go".
A twice-decorated war hero and one of the few 8th Light Horsemen to survive both Gallipoli and the Desert Campaign, McGinness found his passion in flying. He flew secret missions for Lawrence of Arabia and earned the status of Ace Pilot with the 1st Australian Flying Corps.
His post-war aviation career was short-lived, however. Following a clash of ideals, McGinness parted ways with Qantas soon after the inaugural mail flight and moved to Western Australia.
He served with the air force in World War II but his personal life was dogged by bankruptcy and divorce. McGinness died in 1952 just days before his 56th birthday, an all-but-forgotten hero.
