David McGinness will join commemorative Qantas flight on the centenary of Charleville to Cloncurry service

By Jenny McLaren
Updated November 1 2022 - 1:37am, first published October 31 2022 - 11:30pm
David McGinness will join a commemorative Qantas flight this week on the centenary of the inaugural Charleville to Cloncurry service. Picture by Sean McKenna

A century after a bi-plane piloted by Framlingham-born World War I flying ace Paul McGinness made the first Qantas airmail delivery to outback Queensland, another Framlingham McGinness is set to retrace the historic flight that helped launch the iconic airline.

Local News

