The Standard
Portland Health Services to receive $1.2 million for upgrades

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated October 31 2022 - 4:10am, first published 3:59am
Portland District Health will benefit from a $1.2 million funding boost.

Maternity services at Portland District Health (PDH), which were suspended in March, are set to benefit from $1.2 million in funding announced for the hospital.

