Maternity services at Portland District Health (PDH), which were suspended in March, are set to benefit from $1.2 million in funding announced for the hospital.
IT infrastructure and perioperative services will also be upgraded with the funds announced by Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas and Labor Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney on the weekend.
PDH interim chief executive officer Karena Prevett welcomed the funding, saying the improvements would benefit everyone using the health service.
"This is very exciting news for PDH and our community and these projects will deliver improved outcomes for our health service," Ms Prevett said.
The maternity redesign will play an important role in the revitalisation of PDH's birthing service and are part of the ongoing work on a midwifery sustainability model, she said.
"Portland District Health recognises the current design and function of the maternity unit is not fit for purpose and the masterplan will seek to scope out works to consolidate the maternity spaces and refurbish the environment," Ms Prevett said.
This includes birth suites, inpatient spaces, special care nursery and office spaces.
The perioperative services project will involve enhancement of sterile stock storage areas, reprocessing area redesign, and utilisation of both automated and low temperature sterilisation.
PDH Board Chair Peter Matthews said the health service thanked the government for supporting important infrastructure projects for the health service and for the community.
"These grants express confidence in our strategic revitalisation as PDH reframes its maternity services, builds its IT capacity as telemedicine is set to play a greater role in rural health services, and strengthen its perioperative services," Mr Matthews said.
The funding is part of the Regional Health Infrastructure Fund (RHIF).
Ms Tierney said he new projects were about ensuring the community continues to receive modern and effective care.
"Through the RHIF, we're supporting local health services deliver tailored solutions that are best suited to their patients and staff," she said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
