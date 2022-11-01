The Standard

Warrnambool cyclist Peter Greig eager to compete in inaugural Dirty Warrny race

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
November 1 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Greig is looking forward to riding in the first Dirty Warrny race. Picture by Chris Doheny

A veteran of the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic, Peter Greig is excited to challenge himself in the inaugural Dirty Warrny on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.