A veteran of the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic, Peter Greig is excited to challenge himself in the inaugural Dirty Warrny on Saturday.
The 58-year-old Warrnambool resident has competed in the prestigious road race on five occasions and will compete in the brand-new gravel-cycling event which begins at Geelong's Mt Duneed Estate and finishes at Lake Pertobe.
"I'm really looking forward to it," Greig said. "This is a whole different concept (to the Melbourne to Warrnambool) of course. Different riding but a beautiful view."
The course is a mammoth 246 kilometres in length and takes competitors through the forests of the Otways and the hills of the Heytesbury, before finally arriving at Warrnambool. High-profile cyclists such as Camperdown Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Grace Brown and several past 'Warrny' winners will be taking part in the race.
For those unfamiliar with gravel cycling, Greig described it as "heaps harder" than riding on a road.
"On the road your bike will freewheel a lot of the time, especially if you've got riders around you," he said.
"But in the gravel it doesn't matter where you are. You've just got pressure on the crank all the time.
"It's a lot harder but it's a lot safer too. You don't have the traffic that you have on the bitumen, hot-mix roads."
Greig is no slouch on the bike and in his most recent 'Warrny' ride (2021) was the first Warrnambool rider to cross the finish line.
He has been riding between 14 and 17 hours a week in preparation for the Dirty Warrny and the Tour of Bright which is scheduled for a month's time.
He expects to hold his own on Saturday and will take a similar approach to the one he takes in the Melbourne to Warrnambool.
"Hang in there as long as you can and find a good working bunch behind the good guys and if you can manage to do that you're in a good stead to get home in a good time," he said.
"Against the young guys - some of them are half pros - they're out of my league but I look forward to hanging in there as long as I can."
Greig predicted it would take nine-plus hours for riders to finish the gruelling course and expected there would be some who don't get through. Whatever happens, he believes the event will make a lasting impression.
"The Otway Ranges, it's such a magic place," he said.
"I think a lot will go away and talk about it and it'll just get bigger and bigger."
At the finish line there will be live music, food and drink stalls from 2pm to 8pm open to the public.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
