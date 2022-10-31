COLERAINE, a sleepy small town in western Victoria with a population of roughly 1400 people, has played an important role in having Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose ready to take her place in Tuesday's $8 million Melbourne Cup.
Trainer Symon Wilde took Tralee Rose to Coleraine for one last grass track gallop last Tuesday in the lead up to the famous race, as there were no other grass training tracks available for the much-needed gallop due to heavy rain across the district.
"I'm really grateful to the Coleraine Racing Club for opening up the track for us," the Warrnambool-based trainer told The Standard.
"It was important we got that track gallop into her on that day. She needed the gallop on grass to wind up her preparation for the Melbourne Cup.
"It was her last serious gallop. She worked over 800 metres with Josh Cartwright in the saddle.
"Her work was very strong which was pleasing. We've just kept her ticking over down at Warrnambool's Lady Bay beach and at home since the Coleraine gallop."
Tralee Rose hasn't troubled the scorer at her three runs in this campaign since running ninth in last year's Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse but Wilde is unperturbed with how his star mare has been performing on the track.
"It's been well reported Tralee Rose suffered a laceration to her left hind leg after being galloped on in the Melbourne Cup last year," he said.
"She's made a wonderful recovery but it took a lot of time to get her ready to race again.
"We've done lots of work with her at home and down at the beach.
"She's got the miles in her legs and is very fit to run out a solid 3200 metres."
Wilde said the stable took a conservative approach.
"We decided to take a different approach with Tralee Rose this year regarding getting into the final field for the Melbourne Cup," he said.
"Last year she won the Geelong Cup which got her into the field.
"This year we've always known she was going to get a run so we decided to give her only the three runs and I'm happy with our decision."
Tralee Rose ran 13th in the Caulfield Cup at her last start and the two-time Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase-winning trainer was pleased with the performance.
"She copped a check at the 300-metre mark in the Caulfield Cup," Wilde said.
"I'm confident she would have finished closer in the Caulfield Cup if she never copped the interference at a vital stage.
"She may be one of the outsiders in the Melbourne Cup but if she happened to run in the top-10 again I would be over the moon."
Light-weight jockey Dean Yendall, who rode Tralee Rose in the Caulfield Cup, will be on-board on Tuesday.
Bookmakers rate Tralee Rose as the rank outsider at odds of $126 to win the cup.
Winslow-raised trainer Ciaron Maher - now one of the country's finest - has five runners in the Melbourne Cup field.
