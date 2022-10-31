The Standard

Warrnambool's Symon Wilde to run Tralee Rose in 2022 Melbourne Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated October 31 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
Tralee Rose will represent Symon Wilde's stable in the Melbourne Cup. Picture by Sean McKenna

COLERAINE, a sleepy small town in western Victoria with a population of roughly 1400 people, has played an important role in having Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose ready to take her place in Tuesday's $8 million Melbourne Cup.

