The south-west state electoral seat of Polwarth will likely be decided by voters in two cities, according to RedBridge Group strategy and campaigns director Kos Samaras.
He spoke about the results of polling conducted by the group in a media briefing, which was attended by Labor candidate Hutch Hussein, on Monday.
Mr Samaras said it would come down to between which parties won the most votes in Colac and Torquay. He predicted if Labor didn't win Polwarth in November, it likely would in the next election.
He said this was due to the fact Labor was proving popular with 'Millennial voters'.
"The seat is going to fall now or it will fall in four years' time," he said. "Overall, we do know that if you are living in regional Victoria, you're over the age of 50 and you own our home outright, three out of five of you are voting for the Coalition and then basically Labor secures 1.5 of that.
"The flip side is the Coalition is only getting about 10 to 20 per cent of the Millennial votes - people under the age of 40.
"These two very significant electoral demographic co-horts are beginning to overlap and we expect Millennials to overtake them in the next four years."
Mr Samaras said the Liberal Party was heading towards a "demographic cliff" unless it could change the views of people under 40.
"We also know that those under 40-years-old, they're not turning conservative as they get older," he said.
Mr Samaras said the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated growth in regional areas, in particular the Surf Coast.
This resulted in an increase in the number of young professionals in places such as Torquay growing.
It also saw a higher number of constituents vote for Labor in the federal election in the seat of Corangamite.
"In Corangamite, the swings were far above what we were seeing in Melbourne," Mr Samaras said.
The Coalition will need to ensure it retains its voters in Colac and curb losses in Torquay to win the election, Mr Samaras said.
He said the group's research also showed voters were disappointed with the "bickering" between political parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Samaras said people were frustrated by the fighting between the parties, which added to their stress levels.
"They saw both major parties throwing stones at each other and that really pi**ed them off," he said.
The seat of Polwarth could see its closest ever result at November's state election after a redistribution officially made the seat marginal. Under the changes Polwarth lost Mortlake and surrounds, but gained the area in and around Torquay.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
