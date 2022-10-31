The Standard
Camperdown SES called out to sinkhole on Sunday night

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
October 31 2022 - 1:45am
Camperdown SES members were called to a sinkhole/landslide on the Princes Highway on Sunday night. They helped with traffic management in the area before police and Vic Roads arrived.

Camperdown SES volunteers were called to reports of a sinkhole at Stonyford on the Princes Highway on Sunday night.

MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

