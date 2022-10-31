Camperdown SES volunteers were called to reports of a sinkhole at Stonyford on the Princes Highway on Sunday night.
Unit controller Michael Carman said the damaged area, including the hole which was filled with water, was about a metre long and ankle-deep in parts.
The hole was on the Melbourne-bound side of the highway, just east of the Cobden-Stonyford Road turn off.
Mr Carman said the hole was about two feet in from the white line and Melbourne-bound vehicles would have had to hit it or cross onto the other side of the road to avoid it.
He said SES volunteers helped with traffic management around the hole until Vic Roads arrived and were assisted by Camperdown and Cobden police units.
Mr Carman said SES received the call at 5.30pm and volunteers remained onsite until 10.30pm.
It comes after much of the region has been inundated with heavy rainfall over the past month.
"It was a decent sized pothole in the road," Mr Carman said. "I think the damage is done by the water that's just overflowing out of the paddocks. It's generally full of water in that area.
"When we left last night Vic Roads had organised some traffic lights and traffic management and they were coming out to assess it today (Monday). It was about a metre long - not the hole itself. The road was all squishy as well, like most of the state."
"We got told it was a landslide/ sinkhole, something I hadn't experienced before, and when we got out there it was a decent sized pothole really."
He said it was the first call out Camperdown SES had for road damage over the past few weeks. He said travelling to work "you can see the potholes getting bigger and bigger".
Mr Carman said there was a series of potholes on the Princes Highway west of Camperdown which were filled with stones last week but the fill was gone when he returned a few hours later.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.