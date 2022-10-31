YOUNG jockey Teo Nugent wants to repay his former bosses Ciaron Maher and David Eustace for giving him a ride on High Emocean in Tuesday's $8 million Melbourne Cup.
The former Warrnambool Brauer College student rode Floating Artist for Maher-Eustace into fourth place in last year's Melbourne Cup but he's hoping to go better with the light-weighted High Emocean this year.
"Ciaron and Dave have been huge supporters of mine since I started my apprenticeship with them," Nugent said.
"It would be a huge thrill personally if I could win a Melbourne Cup but I would love to win it for Ciaron and Dave. I still do a lot of work for the stable riding trackwork for the boys at Cranbourne three mornings a week.
"I've been out of my apprenticeship for about four months and Ciaron and Dave are still supporting me, giving me race rides."
Nugent is no stranger to High Emocean, having ridden the mare for a win plus a second and third placing during her career.
"She's a good honest mare who has shown a liking for wet tracks," he said. "I think there's a few runners with question marks over them regarding their ability to handle a heavy track in the Melbourne Cup field.
"High Emocean hit the line strongly to win the Bendigo Cup last week. The way it's looking it's going to be pretty wet by the time the Melbourne Cup is run.
"She's not the roughest chance in the cup I think she's a good light-weight hope."
High Emocean is a $34 chance with bookmakers to win the race.
Former Warrnambool apprentice Daniel Moor will ride Daqiansweet Junior in the race that stops a nation.
SMART Warrnambool sprinter Triple Missile is heading for a short break following his second placing in a 1200-metre race down the Flemington straight on Saturday.
Trainer Lindsey Smith said Triple Missile deserved the break.
"It was a very good run by Triple Missile," Smith said.
"I always knew he would be out the back and running home solidly. He's a handy sprinter. We'll give him a short let-up now and look at a race like the Oakleigh Plate in the autumn.
"The Oakleigh Plate next year will be run at Sandown and I think that'll suit him as he's got to run around a corner."
Triple Missile took his stake earnings to just short of $400,000 with Saturday's second placing.
POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow was left confused after the run by Idon'tgetit under lights at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
Idon'tgetit ran seventh in the nine-horse field over 2040m.
The lightly-raced four-year-old had won two of his seven starts before his Valley failure.
"I just can't work out what went wrong," Chow said.
"We went there quietly confident he would be competitive but he failed to fire a shot. We got him home and there appears nothing wrong with the horse.
"It's a bit of a head scratch trying to work out what happened. We'll just go back to the drawing board before accessing what we do going forward."
Idon'tgetit has won more than $50,000 in stakemoney from eight starts.
HONEST Terang mare In The Sun scored an easy win in restricted company for Jamie Barry at Naracoorte on Sunday.
In The Sun, with apprentice jockey Britney Wong in the saddle, defeated Dazzling Harmony by more than three lengths to take out the 1100-metre race.
Barry said In The Sun tries hard in her races. "She puts in a 100 per cent," he said.
"In The Sun deserved that win. She's hard to beat once she gets her own way in front. We've had a lot of fun with her since we took over training her. She should have won a few more races as she's been unlucky during her career.
"We'll try and find another suitable restricted race for her in a couple of weeks' time."
In The Sun has won five starts and earned more than $94,000 in stake-money for her connections.
MELBOURNE-based lawyer Mark McNamara is the new chairman of the Warrnambool Racing Club.
McNamara, who was nominated for the role at a committee meeting last Thursday, replaces Steve Waterhouse who stood down following one year in the job. McNamara said he was thrilled and humbled to be the chairman while Waterhouse told The Standard last week he was standing down from the role because of personal and professional commitments.
Kate Ryan and Dallas Ludeman remain in their respective positions as vice-chair and treasurer.
WARRNAMBOOL-trained mare Night Of Delight failed to handle the heavy ground at Moonee Valley on Friday night. Night Of Delight ran fifth behind Boss Lady Rocks in a 955-metre race.
Trainer Tom Dabernig said he hopes to run the five-year-old at the Valley in a fortnight on a better rated track than the heavy surface she raced on Friday.
Night Of Delight has won five of her 28 starts.
JOCKEY Tahlia Hope pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge following her ride on Albiton at Pakenham on Friday.
Stewards outed her for eight meetings.
