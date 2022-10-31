Almost half of the Warrnambool residents who responded to a city council survey say the closure of the city's saleyards would have no impact on them.
There were 384 city residents who responded to the survey that was distributed after the council ruled out a major upgrade of the facility.
Two of the options the council will consider now that an upgrade is off the table is closing the facility immediately or voting for a transitional closure.
People in favour of the closure cited reasons such as the money would be spent better elsewhere, the land could be used for community services and housing and the facility would continue to lose money.
Almost 350 livestock producers completed the survey, with the majority concerned about additional transport costs if the saleyards close.
Some suggested the council should provide support to farmers in the short-term to help cover the costs of selling their cattle at a facility outside of the city. A large number of these respondents questioned why the council had not invested in an upgrade of the facility in previous years.
The council will present the full results, along with an economic impact report, a commercial forecast and a land use report at its meeting on November 7.
Meanwhile, a number of Warrnambool's longest serving business owners have urged the council to keep the city's saleyards open.
A petition launched by Warrnambool Stock Agents Association was signed by 1500 people and a number of employers voiced their fears over a possible closure of the facility in a Save Our Saleyards video.
Stuart Bishop, from the Michelin Service Centre, said farmers were very important to his business and others.
"The saleyards are very important to us," Mr Bishop said. "Agriculture brings a lot of money into Warrnambool.
"I can't understand why money hasn't been spent on these yards over the years."
Kermond's co-owner Brett Healy said farmers who visited the city for cattle sales had been very big supporters of his business over the years.
"It's a really valuable asset to the community," Mr Healy said.
He said the council had been promising to upgrade the facilty for years.
"It's really important the council don't backflip on this decision," Mr Healy said.
"They said they would support the saleyards and get it upgraded - they need to spend that money and do what they said because a lot of business decisions were made on that promise.
"If that's not done, that money will go to Ballarat and Mortlake."
Warrnambool Auto Group's Greg Kelson said closing the saleyards would have a big impact on businesses across the city.
"We can't afford to let the saleyards go because I know what it's meant in my line of work," Mr Kelson said.
"If we need to spend money to upgrade the saleyards, let's do it - it's a no-brainer."
Peter Clancey from Clancey's Menswear said farmers made up a big part of the business' clientele.
"It could have a big impact when Warrnambool is starting to find its feel and is going quite well," he said.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the survey results showed that residents of Warrnambool feel differently about the saleyards compared to livestock producers from other municipalities.
"It's a complex issue," Cr Arnott said. "We have to consider the saleyards from a range of perspectives - and we will."
