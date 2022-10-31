Known for her feats as an indoor bowler, Margaret Firth is enjoying her comeback in the outdoor format.
The former Victorian indoor representative returned to the sport about two years ago after a 25-year layoff because of work commitments.
She plays for City Zircon in the Western District midweek division three pennant competition and also participates in the City Memorial Saturday morning competition.
Last season the side was crowned division four champions and were promoted for this season.
Firth said she always thought she would take up outdoor bowls again and was drawn back to the sport for several reasons.
"Exercise, seeing people, socialising, it's got everything," she said.
"It is very challenging, every day is different."
Firth was full of praise for her club and its facilities, especially the roof which ensured play could get underway during the rain on Monday.
Her side, which was undefeated from its first three clashes, hosted Port Fairy Red.
"The club's great and the roof is absolutely wonderful that we can play on wet and windy days," she said.
The City Zircon team member was in fine-form on Monday but said it took her a while to find her rhythm again after a quarter-of-a-century hiatus.
She admitted her body wasn't physically the same as it was 25 years ago.
"After the first year I started using a bowling arm and it's probably taken a year but it's started to fall into place now. But I wouldn't be playing if I couldn't use an arm so they're wonderful," she told The Standard.
"They keep so many people in the sport."
