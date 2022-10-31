Police from across the south-west are wading in to help flood devastated victims in the north of Victoria.
Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Leigh Wheatley returned to the city from duty in the Echuca/Rochester/Bendigo region on Monday morning.
"We are still well resourced here and are providing a business-as-usual service across the south-west," he said.
"But in times of heightened need Victoria Police has become more flexible about the way we best use our key resources - our members.
"During the COVID pandemic we had police members from across the south-west region assisting with Operation Sentinel, which was the border watch program, and Operation Tidewatch, which was the quarantine program.
"There is clearly a pressing need in the north of the state during the current flooding event for extra resources, including policing.
"And we are happy to provide that support, which all happens while we ensure a business-as-usual approach in the south-west."
Acting Senior Sergeant Wheatley said the police focus in the north included community reassurance.
"I've seen members helping provide general assistance to the community," he told The Standard.
"There's also traffic and incident management in what is a time of the highest need in that northern region.
"In the past, our region has also provided assistance during natural disasters, such as in the aftermath of Black Saturday. "
Long-time senior journalist
