NIKKI Dixon's prize-winning garment in The F Project's inaugural Fabric of Life Festival wearable art competition was almost 10 years in the making.
She took out the as wild as my imagination category at Warrnambool Racecourse's Moloney Room at on Saturday.
The event's co-ordinator Ann Krause said there were 38 entries overall including south-west artists and year 12 students from South Australia.
"The students' outfits were amazing and such beautiful gowns," Ms Krause said.
"There were a lot of local entries and I believe the youngest was about 17 right through to people in their late-70s."
Ms Krause said the models walked along a 32 metre red carpet as 140 people watched on.
The overall $2000 winner was Alison Withers with her tailored crimson rosella coat and matching handbag featuring deep blue and red colours and appliqué.
"She made the most immaculately beautiful patched together jacket coat," Ms Krause said.
"Her technical skills are internationally recognised.
"She's won awards and trips overseas to places like the United States of America."
Ms Krause said the inspiration behind the event's name was the Fletcher Jones factory.
"It was their bread and butter and financial security so I thought it was the fabric of life for so many families in Warrnambool," she said.
It took Ms Dixon and her collaborator Warrnambool artist and Henna Street Picture Framers owner Ella Webb three weeks to put together.
It features tulle, ring pulls from cans with the aim to recycle and upcycle.
"The off cuts of the board Ella uses for framing made the structure of the headpiece and some panelling in the skirt and off cuts of rubber," Ms Krause said.
"It was brought together with five different skirts we borrowed to push it out to be puffy to became a long black dress.
"We glue gunned about 3000 ring pulls to the outfit using glue stick and tricks of the trade - anything we just had so we didn't have to buy anything."
She said the headpiece was put together in a similar fashion using cardboard.
Ms Dixon's family amassed about 200,000 ring pulls over the past nine years and were trying to find a way to recycle them.
"I've still got more to recycle so if anyone has any ideas please let me know," she said.
She said the title, deep sea collector comes from a sea goddess condemned to the ocean floor for eternity to collect silver for her disrespect of the earth's vulnerability.
It can be viewed in the window of Warrnambool clothing store Phinc.
The event was supported by Warrnambool City Council's Activate Warrnambool Grant and the Fletcher Jones Foundation.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
