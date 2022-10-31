The Great Ocean Road tourism body has thrown its support behind private investment in the wake of news the state government is seeking to take land off a farmer near the Twelve Apostles.
Owner Richard Nesseler said he feared plans to revegetate the land around his business could put it in breach of CASA safety rules, effectively closing his business.
The government's plan would also mean the loss of part of his sheep farm. Mr Nesseler is concerned the government will serve him with a notice of acquisition within days.
His helicopter business employed 15 people at the height of operations pre-pandemic and attracted more than 120,000 tourists each year.
The Nesseler family has had a proposal to council since 2018 to build a world class visitor centre complete with restaurant, garden and parking at the Twelve Apostles on their land.
But the state government is now planning to buy the land - through compulsory acquisition - and build a $108 million visitor centre and car park instead.
A government spokesperson said discussions were continuing with all parties to deliver the project.
"The project will transform this iconic international tourism destination and ensure the site is preserved as an asset for all Victorians," the spokesman said.
In response to questions asked in parliament by Polwarth MP Richard Riordan, the government said discussions regarding land holdings for the project had taken place over a long period of time and were confidential.
Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism chair Jeremy Johnson said the private sector was best placed to deliver commercial attractions along the iconic attraction.
"Especially in a post-COVID environment, we need to be supportive of existing businesses," Mr Johnson said.
He said the tourism body had been a long-term supporter of development of high-quality visitor experiences across the Great Ocean Road region and at the 12 Apostles.
The Great Ocean Road Visitor Economy Master Plan 2021-2030 identified a desperate need to develop high-quality visitor experiences to grow the visitor economy, Mr Johnson said.
The government had not yet announced what would be built at the site, outside of upgrades to some of the lookouts, he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
