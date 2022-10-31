The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Tourism body backs private investment along Great Ocean Road

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:27am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Nesseler fears his business will be grounded if the government takes his land away.

The Great Ocean Road tourism body has thrown its support behind private investment in the wake of news the state government is seeking to take land off a farmer near the Twelve Apostles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.