Unusual hit-run collision at notorious intersection prompts police call for help

Police want help to identify a motorbike rider who crashed into a Holden Commodore, pulled his bike from under the sedan and fled.
Police Senior Constable Brett Thornton said the unusual hit-and-run collision happened in Warrnambool at 7.10pm on Sunday.
He said a blue VE Holden Commodore sedan travelling west on Raglan Parade was attempting to turn left (south) into Japan Street when it was involved in a collision with a black motorcycle travelling south on Japan Street, from the north side of highway.
The motorcycle rider was facing stop signs.
"Part of the bike was wedged under the front driver's side wheel of the Commodore," he said.
"The bike rider has managed to dislodge his bike from under the car and left the accident scene.
"He was last seen turning left (east) down Lava Street.
"The bike is described as black, but also had some red on it."
Senior Constable Thornton described the motorbike as damaged but operational, while the Holden Commodore also received damage to the front quarter panel.
He said police would be contacting nearby businesses to see if they had security camera footage and he called on any witnesses, or anyone with dash camera footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"It was pretty brazen offending to pull the bike from under the car, jump on and ride off," he said.
"We are very keen to identify the rider of the motorcycle."
In other police news, a vehicle left a Koroit district hotel late last week and was intercepted by police.
The car was observed constantly crossing the centre line and driving well under the speed limit.
The driver undertook a preliminary breath test which returned positive result for alcohol.
The driver accompanied police to a police station for an evidentiary test which resulted in a reading of 0.134, more than twice the legal limit.
The driver's licence was cancelled and he was disqualified from driving for 13 months.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.