Motorcycle rider pulls bike from under car and flees collision scene

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:43am, first published October 30 2022 - 11:19pm
Unusual hit-run collision at notorious intersection prompts police call for help

Police want help to identify a motorbike rider who crashed into a Holden Commodore, pulled his bike from under the sedan and fled.

Long-time senior journalist

