The State Emergency Service across the region escaped relatively unscathed after a wet and wild night.
Port Fairy SES unit controller Steve McDowell said Heywood and Hamilton units attended a "few trees down overnight Sunday" but the rest of the region was pretty clear.
"They had a few down and were busy for a while," he said, although police confirmed all roads in those areas were open again as of 7am Monday morning.
"We did get some decent winds last night and that would have loosened a few trees in the wet ground.
"We are expecting to see some trees come down in the next few days. The water is just sitting on top of the ground now.
"Even after wind events we often see trees come down in the following days."
The wet weather is expected to continue with the bureau tipping Warrnambool to receive between 3-10mm of rain today, between 5-15mm on Tuesday and 1-7mm on Wednesday.
Mr McDowell requested that drivers take particular care at night and report any incidents to 132 500 so SES can notify the appropriate road agency if there is a tree down.
"We are asking people to keep an eye out," he said.
"We are not out of the woods yet. Port Fairy had 16.2mm of rain overnight until 7am and 10mm fell in just 30 minutes. We didn't see a job, which is very unusual in those circumstances.
"The last job we had was Thursday last week with a tree down towards Hawkesdale on a blind corner and we tidied that up pretty quickly," he said.
Warrnambool SES controller Andrew Miles said his unit had one tree down at Dennington Rise overnight Sunday that was partly blocking the road.
"With high winds expected in the coming days we are likely to see more trees come down," he said.
