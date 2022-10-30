UPDATED, 8.55PM:
MOYNE Shire Council has closed a number of roads due to flooding.
Council officials have closed Purcells Lane, Mortlake between the Terang-Mortlake Road and Terang Darlington Road.
"Do not ignore road closure signage on any road even if it's not listed here - roads have been closed for your safety," the council said in a statement.
"Crews are inspecting flooded roads and will re-open them when they are deemed safe."
Road Closures as of 6.30pm on Sunday are:
Closure information is also available online at moyne.vic.gov.au/.../Coun.../Roads/Road-Closures
For information about state government controlled road closures visit traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au/
EARLIER:
GALE wind warnings have been released for the West Coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has released a gale wind warning for the West Coast, which includes the south-west for the remainder of Sunday, leading into Monday.
The BOM said there is also a high chance of showers on Sunday evening, with the chance of a thunderstorm later in the evening.
There is a 75 per cent chance of 2 millimetres of rain in Warrnambool on Sunday, with a 50 per cent chance of 4 millimetres and a 25 per cent chance of 7 millimetres.
Winds are expected to reach 25-30 km/h increasing to 30-40 km/h in the late evening.
The SES has also released a severe weather warning for damaging winds for parts of Victoria including Portland and Hamilton.
"Damaging north to northwesterly winds, averaging 50 to 65 km/h with peak gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are forecast in the warning area from Sunday evening about western and central parts, extending to eastern parts early Monday," the SES said through the Vic Emergency app.
"Saturated soils bring an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines.
"Winds are expected to ease below warning criteria from western and central parts during Monday morning and from eastern parts by Monday evening, including possible impacts in Hamilton and Portland.
Impacts can include fallen power lines, power outages, lost power service, fallen trees and branches, damage to vehicles and dangerous road conditions.
"Stay informed and be aware of potential hazards caused by the severe weather.
"Hazards include trees down and fallen power lines."
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency. For severe weather related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.
What you should do if impacted by the weather:
If you are driving:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
