The silverware keeps piling up for the mighty Warrnambool Mermaids' under 18 girls team.
The Lee Primmer-coached side - who also won the under division one title at last weekend's Millicent Junior Basketball Tournament - backed it up with a vintage display at the Junior Seaside Classic by taking out the under 18 girls title.
Moving through the pool stage undefeated, the Mermaids were dominant in Sunday's grand final, winning 40-17 against Portland Coasters.
Primmer said the talent within the group was continuing to mature with each tournament.
"There was five girls I think in this group from our Big V championship group," he said.
"I've had them now from 16s into 18s and doubled-up and played Mermaids for me so we've been together for a while, so the core group is probably these under 18 girls.
"The bench players have been in it all the way through - it's like everything I suppose, when you get into a winning culture it helps.
"They've got a belief about them which is great."
The Mermaids mentor said it was particularly pleasing to get the win for the dynamic Matilda Sewell, who may be set for a stint on the sidelines after injuring her knee earlier in the day and missed the grand final.
"We had to adjust a few things, she's an outstanding player," she said.
"Everyone stepped up and walked a bit taller and covered Matilda which is a big spot to fill because she's one of the better players in country Victoria.
"It wasn't just one that covered her, everyone chipped in."
It caps off a stunning period of success for the group who claimed glory in the Millicent tournament with more silverware within sights.
"With our group, we're tracking along alright, we've got a tournament at Southern Peninsula in November which will be against some Melbourne teams, that'll certainly give us a different look," he said.
"We'll look forward to that, and we hope we can have Matilda."
It was a strong weekend across the courts with 115 teams across different age groups battling it out.
Full list of grand final winners:
Under 12 boys division one: Traralgon T-Birds; under 12 boys division two: Pacers; under 12 girls division one: Warrnambool Mermaids; under 12 girls division two: Portland Coasters; under 12 girls division three: Terang Tornadoes; under 14 boys division one: Warrnambool Seahawks; under 14 boys division two: Warrnambool Seahawks Green; under 14 boys division three: Pacers; under 14 girls division one: Warrnambool Mermaids; under 14 girls division three: Terang Tornadoes; under 16 boys division one: Traralgon T-Birds; under 16 boys division two: Warrnambool Seahawks; under 16 boys division three: Warrnambool Seahawks White; under 16 girls division one: Traralgon T-Birds; under 16 girls division two: Warrnambool Mermaids Green; under 18 boys division one: Traralgon T-Birds; under 18 boys division three: Pacers; under 18 girls: Warrnambool Mermaids.
Grand final results were not entered online for under 12 boys division three, under 14 girls division two and under 18 boys division two.
