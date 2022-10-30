THE RAIN was kept at bay as people gathered for the inaugural Picnic in the Paddock at St Patrick's Primary School Koroit on Sunday.
Event co-ordinator Amy Atwell said the day, including the weather, went to plan.
Other school parents were also part of the committee.
Ms Atwell estimated about 1500 attended despite many families also attending Warrnambool Show the day before.
"People are really excited to be part of all of these events again especially after the last few years of being at home," she said.
"The children are so pumped and excited to do all the fun things again."
School principal Nick Murrell said it would become an annual event.
"I don't think we could have asked for better weather," he said.
"The turnout has just been amazing considering it's the inaugural one, we couldn't be more pleased.
"It's another fantastic community event in Koroit as the town is moving ahead in leaps and bounds."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
