WARRNAMBOOL trained filly Queen Air raced into calculations for Thursday's $1 million VRC Oaks at Flemington, following an eye-catching effort in the $300,000 group two Wakeful Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.
Queen Air, ridden by Blaike McDougall ran home strongly from well back in the field to finish fourth less then three lengths behind the winner Zennzella for trainer Lindsey Smith.
The multiple group one winning mentor was excited with the run by Queen Air in the Wakeful Stakes.
"We're onwards and upwards to Thursday's Oaks," Smith told The Standard.
"We'll just make sure she's pulled up well from her Wakeful run. We'll take her down to Warrnambool's Lady Bay beach for a bit of recovery work in the lead up to the Oaks.
"I was very impressed with her performance in the Wakeful. Queen Air hit the line strongly at the end of the 2000 metres after she appeared to get caught up in a bit of traffic in the run.
"I think she is crying out for the 2500 metres of the Oaks. She seems to take a bit of time to hit her top but when she does she hits the line strongly."
McDougall has been booked by Smith to ride the filly in Thursday's Classic race.
"Saturday was the first time that Blaike has ridden Queen Air and he was very happy," Smith said.
"Blaike said she would be a good hope in the Oaks. Queen Air's only had the three runs and improved with each start under her belt.
"With time I'm confident she's going to develop into a handy filly for her connections but for now we're just focused on running in the Oaks."
Bookmakers have installed Queen Air as a $5 chance in the Oaks.
Winslow training export Ciaron Maher will chase his third VRC Oaks victory on Thursday. Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace saddle up Wakeful Stakes winner Zennzella in the Oaks. Set Square (2014) and Jameka (2015) are Maher's two Oaks winners.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.