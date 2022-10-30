The Standard

Queen Air in calculations for Thursday's $1 million VRC Oaks after strong effort at Flemington on Saturday

By Tim Auld
Updated October 30 2022 - 3:14am, first published 2:05am
Leading Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith.

WARRNAMBOOL trained filly Queen Air raced into calculations for Thursday's $1 million VRC Oaks at Flemington, following an eye-catching effort in the $300,000 group two Wakeful Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.

