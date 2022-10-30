There are mixed views on whether the Warrnambool saleyards should remain open, a city council survey has revealed.
More than 750 people responded to the survey, which asked respondents about their connection to the saleyards and how the closure would affect them.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the results of the survey, along with an economic impact report, a commercial forecast and a land use report would be presented at the council's meeting on November 7.
"The survey attracted a large number of responses from Warrnambool residents and also residents of surrounding municipalities," Cr Arnott said.
She said the survey results showed that residents of Warrnambool feel differently about the saleyards compared to livestock producers from other municipalities.
"For instance 41 per cent of the respondents who were residents of Warrnambool said it would have no impact on them and over 72 per cent of this number want to see the yards closed," Cr Arnott said.
"About 30 per cent believe a closure would either directly affect them, their friends or family.
"By contrast most livestock producers, about 80 per cent of whom live outside the Warrnambool municipality, said the closure of the yards would have a negative impact on them and their businesses."
Cr Arnott said the council's consultation process identified various groups of stakeholders including residents, stock agents, livestock producers, agribusiness operators, general retailers, business operators based at the yards, livestock transport operators and other business operators.
"It's a complex issue," Cr Arnott said.
"We have to consider the saleyards from a range of perspectives - and we will."
The council was presented with a petition started by the Warrnambool Stock Agents Association last week.
Secretary Peter Finnigan said the petition was signed by 1500 people, who were calling for the saleyards to remain open and be upgraded.
"We were very pleased with the number of signatures," Mr Finnigan said.
"It just shows there is good support for keeping and upgrading the saleyards."
Mr Finnigan told The Standard earlier this year that closure of the saleyards would double the costs for his business. He said the location of the saleyards was not a big issue, with Warrnambool having a major abattoir also located close to the centre of town and a major factory on the river near houses. But its closure would have a big impact on his business. "My cost of selling my cattle will go up because I'll have to cart them further. The cost of running my business will change, the direction of my farm will change," he said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
