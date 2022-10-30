Mr Finnigan told The Standard earlier this year that closure of the saleyards would double the costs for his business. He said the location of the saleyards was not a big issue, with Warrnambool having a major abattoir also located close to the centre of town and a major factory on the river near houses. But its closure would have a big impact on his business. "My cost of selling my cattle will go up because I'll have to cart them further. The cost of running my business will change, the direction of my farm will change," he said.