Warrnambool Seahawks coach Jack Huxtable believes the tide is close to turning after pushing ladder leaders Ararat Redbacks in the Country Basketball League clash on Saturday night.
The winless Seahawks led at every change but were overrun by the experienced Redbacks, falling short 84-82 at the Arc.
Huxtable told The Standard belief was beginning to grow for his emerging outfit.
"They're (Ararat) a very experienced team and came home strong," he said. "Good teams are going to do that to you and unfortunately we were on the wrong side of it
"The first time we played them I think we went down by about 30 or 40 so we're going to take a lot of positives out of it being a young team
"The guys learnt from it last time so we wanted to keep that momentum going. For a while we were containing a lot of their big guys but in the last quarter it seemed to get away from us a little bit."
The Seahawks mentor said he was buoyed by the performance from the team, particularly through the likes of Riley Nicolson (32 points) and teenager Harry McGorm (19).
"Someone told me after the game Riley had dropped 32 but his shooting was really impressive," Huxtable said.
"Harry's 16 or 17 and to come out in the men's league and do that is impressive and gave us a real spark off the bench."
He added the group was eager to get a win on the board and justify the hard work.
"We're getting momentum and that's what I've said to the guys after the game," he said.
"We've got to hold our heads high a bit - we take a lot of pride out of going from a 40-point loss to a two-point loss."
In the remaining South West Men matches, Portland Coasters cruised to a dominant 112-58 win against Millicent Magic at home with Jackson Dunlop leading the way with 35 points. Terang Tornadoes fell 115-95 to Mt Gambier Lakers in a high-scoring affair.
In the South West Women matches, Mt Gambier Lakers also got the points with a 87-46 win against Terang Tornadoes while Portland Coasters fells 106-61 to Millicent Magic.
Warrnambool Mermaids had the bye.
