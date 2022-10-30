Darren King's proud and esteemed association with lawn bowls for over two decades with Dennington is something he doesn't take for granted.
His passion for the game as he fondly describes is the making of his parents and watching them on the greens each and every week as a spirited youngster.
These days, King is a member of Dennington's division one weekend pennant side and a valued contributor and clubman.
He told The Standard it was a thoroughly enjoyable sport to be involved in and one which had brought about some great memories.
"It's just a great sport and it's so competitive on the Saturday pennant side of it - if you want to play socially it's during the weeks too so it's a bit of fun," he said on Saturday during the division one match against Mortlake Blue.
"It's good to have all your teammates around you, have a drink with them afterwards as well as the opposition which is important."
King said his love for bowls was inspired by his parents' passion and longevity in the game.
"Mum and dad both played, they were left-handed. They've both passed away now but ever since I remember Dad played out at Koroit and then ended up coming out here," he said.
"When I started I came here with Dad, that was 25 years ago.
Mum started playing out at Warrnambool and they retired and came into town so she was playing for another club and Dad and I were out here.
"I used to follow Dad to Koroit and watch him play, go out and play on the trees out at Koroit as a young fella - most of my life bowls has been involved so it's been great.
"It was brown shoes and cream clothing when I first started, and the colours came into it a few years later so the game has changed a bit."
He said friendships were at the forefront of his great memories being involved in the sport but wanted to keep adding team success to his career.
"(The) one club championship for sure (is a highlight) - ultimate success is what you want in a team. You want to get the premierships, but they're hard to come by, you've got to recruit well," he said.
"It's been getting a bit more competitive though with other clubs now so we'll see how we go."
He said the focus this season for the weekend pennant division one team was to be consistent at home and keep challenging.
"We won our first home game here and last week struggled a little bit but at this stage a lot of the home sides are winning so we're just trying to make the most of it at home," he said.
King's Dennington Jets went down 52-67 to a fired-up Mortlake Blue on the day.
In the remaining division one weekend pennant results across the Western District Playing Area, Dunkeld Blue was dominant with a 71-52 win against City Memorial Gold, Port Fairy Red got the best of Terang Blue 60-42, Timboon Gold got the 10-shot win against Lawn Tennis 62-52, City Memorial Red won comfortably 70-53 against Warrnambool Gold 53 and Warrnambool Blue won 57-49 against Koroit Blue.
