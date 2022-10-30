The Standard
Photos

Dennington division one bowler Darren King a proud member of club for 25 years

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated October 30 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren King has been actively involved with lawn bowls for over two decades with Dennington. Picture by Sean McKenna

Darren King's proud and esteemed association with lawn bowls for over two decades with Dennington is something he doesn't take for granted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.