Strong weekend auctions as Warrnambool market bubbles along

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated October 29 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:00am
A three-bedroom brick house in Maneroo Court was the pick of the weekend's results, selling for $640,000, well above the predicted pre-auction range.

Four out of four properties have sold under the hammer in and around Warrnambool on Saturday, as squally late-spring weather failed to deter a keen group of buyers.

