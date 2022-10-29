Four out of four properties have sold under the hammer in and around Warrnambool on Saturday, as squally late-spring weather failed to deter a keen group of buyers.
The pick of the weekend results was a three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick home in Maneroo Court, North Warrnambool, which sold for $70,000 above the top of the predicted range.
Bidding opened at $520,000 as five hopefuls pushed the price up to $640,000, with a Melbourne woman relocating to Warrnambool for her retirement winning out in front of a 50-strong crowd.
Elsewhere in North Warrnambool, a four-bedroom, three-year-old house in Norman Street sold for $735,000 to a young family after a two way tussle with a local man for the modern house in a quiet pocket off Aberline Road.
A three-bedroom house on a two-acre block in Allansford proved popular, with a crowd of 30 to 40 people huddling in the house's large alfresco area to compete under the hammer as rain pounded down around them.
Bidding started at $650,000 and progressed in $10,000 increments until a young couple nabbed the property for $680,000.
A two-bedroom unit in Koroit Street also sold two a bidder competing over the phone, with the hammer coming down at $340,000, well within the expected range.
Ray White agent Fergus Torpy said the results were pleasing. "We've had 17 auctions this month with 16 selling, so there's still really good confidence and activity in the marketplace" he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.