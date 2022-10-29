The Victorian Labor Government has announced nearly $5.8 million in hospital funding for the south-west as the state election campaign ticks into its final four weeks.
Labor Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney announced the funding on Saturday, with the money coming from the government's Regional Health Infrastructure Fund, which is designed to maintain the equipment in country hospitals.
Ms Tierney said the funding was "about ensuring the community continues to receive modern and effective care".
"Through the RHIF, we're supporting local health services deliver tailored solutions that are best suited to their patients and staff," she said.
South West Healthcare was the biggest beneficiary, receiving nearly $3.7m "to replace aging end of life equipment" at all its services and install "patient entertainment systems" at Warrnambool Base Hospital.
Portland District Health will get nearly $1.2m to clean and service its operating room equipment, upgrade its IT infrastructure and create a masterplan to redesign its maternity spaces.
There will also be more than $800,000 going to Heywood Rural Health to replace electrical switchboards and upgrade fire safety systems, while Dhauwurd Wurrung Elderly and Community Health Service is getting $100,000 to expand its waiting room, lift its low ceilings and renovate to create more consult rooms.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
