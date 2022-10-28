Police have issued a wet weather warning after a woman's car aquaplaned, ending up on the side of the road.
Cobden police Sergeant Craig Jenkins said after weeks of rain, flooding and more wet weather forecast this weekend it was a timely reminder to drive to the conditions.
"Water on a road will affect your ability to brake, steer and control your vehicle," Sergeant Jenkins said.
"Driving through any water over a road can cause your vehicle to aquaplane or float. When a vehicle is aquaplaning it doesn't respond the way it normally does. If it is floating, you have no control, you'll go where the water takes you."
He said emergency services and the SES attended the incident, which occurred on Friday near Lismore, and the female driver was not injured.
Sergeant Jenkins said when roads were under water there was no visibility or indication of what the road surface was like underneath.
"We all need to drive to the conditions and adapt to the challenges the weather and roads are presenting to us at the moment," he said.
"Everything's waterlogged. It fills quickly and holds quickly and it doesn't run off anymore. The water is pooling everywhere.
"Even if a road isn't closed, it may be inundated by water before authorities can respond, so take care and don't drive through flood water.
"With more poor weather predicted, we all need to slow down and drive in a manner so that we all get to where we want to be, safely."
Cobden SES unit controller Matt Robertson reminded motorists it took 15 centimetres of water to float a vehicle.
"With the weather conditions at the moment we have to drive at a speed which is safe in the ever-changing conditions," Mr Robertson said.
"The ground is waterlogged and trees are just hanging in there. We've had a number of trees come down over roads and with the wind and wild weather we're having we all need to drive carefully as we don't know what is around the corner or further up the road."
"There is debris and water on all the roads at the moment, so please be careful and alert so that you have time to react to what is happening on the road around you."
On Thursday The Standard reported Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith was disappointed residents continued to drive through floodwaters, after he witnessed a number of motorists ignoring road closure signs and putting themselves at risk.
Cr Smith said there was still a substantial amount of water over roads in the shire, including Connewarren Lane at Mortlake.
It comes after a family from Drumborg had a lucky escape after driving into flood waters near Rocklands Reservoir on Saturday.
