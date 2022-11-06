The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool City Council's Surfside Holiday Park and Shipwreck Bay Holiday Park summer bookings

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 6 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surfside Holiday Park

BOOKINGS are at an all-time high at Warrnambool City Council's caravan parks with waiting lists for the coming summer at three times its usual number.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.