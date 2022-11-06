BOOKINGS are at an all-time high at Warrnambool City Council's caravan parks with waiting lists for the coming summer at three times its usual number.
A council spokesman said Surfside Holiday Park and Shipwreck Bay Holiday Park were booked out from Boxing Day until January 9 with 65 per cent being return guests.
"We expect the end date will be pushed out further as people adjust their holidays around our current booked-out period," he said.
Best Western Olde Maritime Motor Inn reception manager Courtney Gleeson said bookings were being made earlier than usual.
"All our family rooms are booked out for the Christmas and New Year's period and into January and February," she said.
"It's expected to fully book in the next couple of weeks with the rate they're coming in.
"Even last week (the final week of October) we were pretty much booked out so its starting early."
She said the majority of people making bookings were from Melbourne, Singapore, England, India and China.
At Deep Blue Hotel, a spokeswoman said the majority of bookings were new guests.
"With the exception of January which is when we see families return to our penthouse accommodation," she said.
The spokeswoman said they could be taking bookings in the days leading up to Christmas.
In Timboon, where tourism is booming, Timboon Tiny Homes' Tim Marwood said bookings were looking strong from the Christmas period and into January.
"Most weekends from November we're pretty much booked and we also have sporadic bookings on the weekdays," he said.
