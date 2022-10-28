The Standard
Brierly Recreation Reserve to get $2m makeover after funding announcement

Katrina Lovell
October 28 2022
Brierly Cricket Club coach Lachi Rooke, parliamentary secretary Danielle Green and Warrnambool Rangers president Cameron Pyke at the funding announcement for the Brierly reserve. Picture by Anthony Brady

The $2 million first stage of Warrnambool's Brierly Recreation Reserve upgrade is set to go ahead early next year after the Labor state government chipped in $1 million on Friday.

