The $2 million first stage of Warrnambool's Brierly Recreation Reserve upgrade is set to go ahead early next year after the Labor state government chipped in $1 million on Friday.
Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Victoria and Sport Danielle Green made the $1 million funding announcement - which will be matched by the council. It will see the Warrnambool Rangers Soccer Club move to the new location alongside Brierly-Christ Church Cricket Club.
The current pavilion will be demolished to make way for the eastern oval redevelopment project which will see the playing surfaces upgraded, two full-sized soccer pitches installed with improved drainage, sub surface irrigation, a new synthetic cricket pitch, LED lighting (200 lux) and fencing.
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said the upgrade would change the game for thousands of local kids for generations to come.
"This boost will go a long way to support the growing number of people in Warrnambool keen to get involved in local sport and recreation," she said.
Ms Green said all Victorians deserved the best sporting facilities no matter where they live, which was why the government was investing in major infrastructure projects across the state so more people can get out and get active.
"I'm so delighted to make this announcement as one of my final ones in this role, as I played on this very ground as a child," she said.
Ms Green said it was her first visit to the pavilion since she competed in a marching competition on the oval when she was nine.
She said not much had changed since then. "It's time to upgrade this facility," she said.
"It's not an election commitment, it's already funded in this year's budget."
Ms Green said the upgrade would compliment the new Reid Oval redevelopment.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the substantial amount of money would turn the area into a modern, equitable and accessible community space in the growing residential area.
"Council will match the $1 million funding," she said.
Cr Ben Blain, who has been campaigning for the project, said it was exciting to see it starting to happen.
He said he hoped the next step would follow soon with the council lobbying for the $16 million needed for a new community hub.
"This is going to be huge for the sporting clubs," he said.
The project will soon go out to tender with plans to start work during the first half of the year.
A temporary pavilion will be brought in after the old one is demolished and new rooms would be incorporated into the $16m community hub.
Brierly senior coach Lachi Rooke said the upgrade had been a long time coming. "We're really excited to welcome the rangers to the venue," he said.
Rangers president Cameron Pyke said a lot of people would benefit from the new facility.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
